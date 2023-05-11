Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 11
On today's newscast: On today's newscast: COVID-19 response is business as usual in Garfield County as federal emergency declarations end, Pitkin County commissioners will soon review the unique short-term rental situation in Redstone, Aspen City Hall shows off Colorado artists, state representatives work on fire legislation, Governor Polis could veto a bill that impacts wolf reintroduction, and more.
