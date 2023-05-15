© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Monday, May 15

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: what the Aspen City Council and Pitkin County Commissioners are working on this week, flooding prep in Redstone, a new artist at Anderson Ranch, fire protection and other bills passed by the CO legislature, mountain lions, accessible playgrounds, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff