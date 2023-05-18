Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 18
On today's newscast: Colorado Democrats take another crack at the CORE act, Garfield County has concerns about traffic congestion amid growth, author and activist Doug Peacock speaks at Explore Booksellers, the Hanging Lake trailhead reopens after debris flow, some doctors say we’re nearing the point when COVID-19 becomes endemic, three states may be close to an agreement on water cutbacks, and more.
