On today's newscast: Asphalt tackifier spills into Aspen’s stormwater system, Rifle Mountain Park is closed due to flooding, CDOT secures a contractor for major road repairs on Highway 133 near Paonia, a New York dance duo is in Carbondale for a residency, the Entrance to Aspen conversation continues, Colorado’s bears are waking up, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.