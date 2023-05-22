Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, May 22
On today's newscast: the Rio Grande Park and John Denver Sanctuary ponds have re-opened after a toxic spill last week, Colorado officials issued air quality alerts Friday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, Aspen's city council is taking a day-long retreat Monday to talk about its goals, Aspen Words’ writer in residence is giving a talk at TACAW on Wednesday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.