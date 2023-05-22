Monday, May 22

On today's newscast: the Rio Grande Park and John Denver Sanctuary ponds have re-opened after a toxic spill last week, Colorado officials issued air quality alerts Friday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, Aspen's city council is taking a day-long retreat Monday to talk about its goals, Aspen Words’ writer in residence is giving a talk at TACAW on Wednesday, and more.

