In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.
Aspen Animal Shelter
Listen to the sounds from the Aspen Animal Shelter. The Aspen Animal Shelter is a privatized, self-sustaining animal rescue that combines a boarding kennel, a grooming salon and a pet shop to generate the income needed to provide sanctuary for the homeless dogs and cats of Aspen, Pitkin County and beyond.
This audio was recorded on August 2, 2022 at the Aspen Animal Shelter.