Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, May 26
On today's newscast: a senior at Parachute’s Grand Valley High School is suing the Garfield-16 school district, Holy Cross Energy is pausing its planned rate restructuring until at least 2024, most rivers and streams across the Roaring Fork watershed are flowing well above average, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.