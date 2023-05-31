June Evergreen Giveaway: Win a private, sommelier-led wine tasting experience at The Little Nell cellar!

When you sign up to become an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member at $15 a month this June, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a private, sommelier-led wine tasting for up to four guests in The Little Nell’s cellar, valued at $1,500.

Connect with one of The Little Nell’s knowledgeable sommeliers to curate a wine experience specific to you. Interested in a blind tasting? Care to compare wines from a specific region in France? Prefer to let the wine team design a tasting of their favorites? This special wine adventure is completely customizable.

A sommelier from The Little Nell wine team will guide you on a unique, curated wine tasting with paired cheese and charcuterie in the hotel’s wine cellar, which boasts approximately 20,000 bottles of wine. This customizable wine tour will take you behind the scenes of The Nell’s award-winning wine program for an intimate, guided tasting. (Expires: June 30, 2024)

Ready to sign up for your chance to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member to be entered now. And remember: Aspen Public Radio Evergreen members are automatically entered into ALL of our giveaways throughout the year.

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.