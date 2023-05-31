Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 31
On today's newscast: the body of longtime valley local Anthony "Tony" Welgos was recovered from the Roaring Fork River Monday, Garfield County Public Health is distributing Naloxone kits to reduce opioid overdose deaths in the community, the Roaring Fork Express shuttle will now run from the Aspen Airport, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.