Former President Donald Trump faces arraignment in Miami

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in front of a judge on 37 federal charges. He was federally indicted last week on 37 counts, the majority of which are alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

He is accused of obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information and of storing classified documents at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

In the run up to the arraignment, Trump has called the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith “deranged” and repeated without any evidence his claims that he was the target of a political persecution.

Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark the second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

