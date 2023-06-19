Monday, June 19

On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council will get into the nitty gritty of some of its traffic issues this week, Colorado senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are once again calling on the Senate to consider the CORE Act, the Bureau of Land Management plans to update its protections for the Greater Sage-Grouse, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.