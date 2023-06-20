Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 20
On today's newscast: local residents and library staff are voicing support for the LGBTQ+ community after a discriminatory incident at the Parachute library, Aspen’s city council is looking at temporary solutions to traffic in the West End, volunteers are invited to camp out in Marble for a weekend of outdoor stewardship, and more.
