Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, June 21
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners support expanding the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness near Ashcroft, Highway 133 is back open near Somerset after a sinkhole damaged the road this spring, Queers & Coffee meet-up in Glenwood Springs now includes American Sign Language practice and Spanish intercambio, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.