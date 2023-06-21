Wednesday, June 21

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners support expanding the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness near Ashcroft, Highway 133 is back open near Somerset after a sinkhole damaged the road this spring, Queers & Coffee meet-up in Glenwood Springs now includes American Sign Language practice and Spanish intercambio, and more.

