Monday, June 26
On today's newscast: Aspen Skiing Company owner Jim Crown died Sunday in a car crash at the race track in Woody Creek, search and rescue efforts are underway for a rafter who went missing Sunday in Glenwood Canyon, crews responded to two small wildfires near Rifle and Parachute over the weekend, and more.
