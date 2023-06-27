Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz performs in Denver Pride

Denver Pride is one of the biggest LGBTQ plus pride celebrations in the country, drawing in more than half a million people over the weekend. The event comes just seven months after a person opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

This year, Delta, Colorado had its own representation in Denver. Delta Pride’s founder and leader, Xavier Saenz (also known as Xavier Van Dyke), performed at Denver Pride Center Stage on Saturday. For Saenz, being able to perform in one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations amidst the challenges facing his community was a dream come true for the small town transman.

Xavier performed two songs during his Denver performance on Saturday in colorful fashion…lip syncing to Queen’s “Break Free” and Chris Housman’s “Drag Queen.” The Delta Pride leader also founded an initiative called “Saved by Drag.” It’s what he calls "social activism voiced by the entertainers of drag." He also says performing has saved his life.

For more information about Delta Pride, visit the organization’s website at deltapride.com

