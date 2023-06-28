Wednesday, June 28

On today's newscast: a specialized incident team is taking over management of the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute and Battlement Mesa, the power outage in Aspen on Tuesday was caused by an abnormal electric current, some of the proceeds from Basalt’s weekly concert on Wednesday will go to support LGBTQ+ kids in crisis in memory of local teen Jack Raife, and more.

