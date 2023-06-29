Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 29
On today's newscast: crews are making some headway on containing the Spring Creek Fire, Pitkin County commissioners seem to be leaning towards supporting a controversial plan for the Aspen Airport, Basalt’s town government has agreed to push its Midland Avenue Streetscape Project until next spring, and more.
