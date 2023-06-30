Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, June 30
On today's newscast: officials will be holding a community meeting on the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute Friday night, local inmates will return to the county jail in Aspen next month, Colorado Mountain College leaders consider the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling, and more.
