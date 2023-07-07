Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, July 7
On today's newscast: tactical fire breaks used to slow the Spring Creek Fire have increased smoke in the area this week, Krabloonik Dog Sledding has one year to wind down its operations or face eviction, this July 4th set a world record as the hottest day since 1979, and more.
