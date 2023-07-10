Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, July 10
On today's newscast: the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office released an incident report on the death of Skico owner Jim Crown, a memorial was held at the Aspen Institute on Saturday for Basalt gallerist and former U.S. Labor Secretary Ann Korologos, the Aspen Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a party on Monday, and more.
