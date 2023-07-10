Monday, July 10

On today's newscast: the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office released an incident report on the death of Skico owner Jim Crown, a memorial was held at the Aspen Institute on Saturday for Basalt gallerist and former U.S. Labor Secretary Ann Korologos, the Aspen Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a party on Monday, and more.

