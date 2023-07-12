© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Wednesday, July 12

On today's newscast: Pitkin County is deciding how to spend $5 million in its fund for community housing, a public hearing and vote on the Aspen Airport will take place Wednesday, another Democrat wants to challenge Rep. Lauren Boebert for her seat in Congress, two local gallerists who lost their spaces last year are collaborating on a pop-up show, and more.

