Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Thursday, July 13
On today's newscast: Pitkin County Commissioners authorize an aviation forecast for the Aspen airport in a split vote, inmates return to Aspen jail facilities, an acclaimed pianist performs at the Aspen Music Festival and School, blazing hot temperatures hit the Roaring Fork Valley this week, Colorado senators support the CORE Act, and more.
