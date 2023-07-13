Thursday, July 13

On today's newscast: Pitkin County Commissioners authorize an aviation forecast for the Aspen airport in a split vote, inmates return to Aspen jail facilities, an acclaimed pianist performs at the Aspen Music Festival and School, blazing hot temperatures hit the Roaring Fork Valley this week, Colorado senators support the CORE Act, and more.

