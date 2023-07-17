Monday, July 17

On today's newscast: Adam Frisch has raised nearly three times as much money as CD3 incumbent Lauren Boebert, APCHA is now accepting applications to buy new affordable housing units at Burlingame, a heat advisory is in place Monday from New Castle to Parachute, Theatre Aspen is offering a show adapted for kids and people with sensory sensitivities, and more.

