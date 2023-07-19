Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 19
On today's newscast: the city of Aspen is looking to increase its diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts, a new parent company and CEO will now oversee the Aspen Skiing Company, Denver's new mayor declared a state of emergency to address homelessness, and more.
