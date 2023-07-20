Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, July 20
On today's newscast: the Aspen Airport Advisory Board plans to discuss ways to change federal legislation to reduce carbon emissions, Roaring Fork Schools is about to break-ground on a staff housing project in Carbondale, a group of Tibetan monks wraps up their month-long visit to the valley on Saturday, and more.
