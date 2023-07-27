© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, July 27

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: the mayor of Grand Junction is the latest candidate to announce a challenge to Lauren Boebert, Aspen Valley Hospital's CEO warned of an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week, an injured man was airlifted out of the Snowmass Lake area on Wednesday, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff