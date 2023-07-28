Listen to the captivating sounds of Swainson's Hawks. During the summer, these elegant raptors grace the landscapes of the Roaring Fork Valley, soaring through the skies or perched on utility poles and fences. Colorado plays a crucial role as a stopover during their migratory journey, where they cover thousands of miles to reach South America each year. Nestled amidst the stunning scenery, Swainson's Hawks engage in courtship rituals and establish their nests in tall trees or on utility poles. As they glide gracefully above, these hawks primarily feed on large insects, occasionally supplementing their diet with rodents, snakes, or birds.

This audio was recorded and submitted by a community member to be archived in the Aspen Public Radio Sonic ID Library.