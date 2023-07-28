© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Published July 28, 2023
Listen to the captivating sounds of Swainson's Hawks. During the summer, these elegant raptors grace the landscapes of the Roaring Fork Valley, soaring through the skies or perched on utility poles and fences. Colorado plays a crucial role as a stopover during their migratory journey, where they cover thousands of miles to reach South America each year. Nestled amidst the stunning scenery, Swainson's Hawks engage in courtship rituals and establish their nests in tall trees or on utility poles. As they glide gracefully above, these hawks primarily feed on large insects, occasionally supplementing their diet with rodents, snakes, or birds.

This audio was recorded and submitted by a community member to be archived in the Aspen Public Radio Sonic ID Library.