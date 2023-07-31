August 2023 Evergreen Giveaway: Win a group tour of the Herbert Bayer Center then enjoy a one-night stay at Aspen Meadows Resort!

When you sign up to become an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member at $15 a month this August, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a private group tour of “Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas” now on view in the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, along with a one-night stay for two at Aspen Meadows Resort.

Enjoy an exclusive private tour of the exhibition for up to ten guests to learn more about Herbert Bayer’s 1953 World Geo-Graphic Atlas, a landmark work of visual education and modernist design. Marking the seventieth anniversary of the atlas’s publication, this is the first exhibition devoted to this groundbreaking and influential work that has come to occupy a key place within graphic design history. In addition to exploring Bayer’s contributions to map design and scientific illustration, “Concept of a Visualist” provides new insights into Herbert Bayer’s larger body of artwork and highlights the atlas’s continued relevance for audiences today. More information can be found at https://thebayercenter.org/exhibitions/ .

After exploring this remarkable exhibition with your friends, retreat and relax for a one-night stay for two at the luxurious Aspen Meadows Resort, with complimentary breakfast at Plato’s Restaurant included.

Enjoy newly reimagined suites that pay homage to Bauhaus roots with colorful design enhancements. While there, enjoy fine dining at Plato’s Restaurant and Lounge, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from local and regional farmers. Set on 40 beautiful acres surrounded by picturesque mountain views and nature trails, it is a secluded sanctuary located in the West End of Aspen, where nature integrates with art, to reinvigorate mind, body, and spirit. More information about the resort can be found at https://www.aspenmeadows.com/ .

Ready to sign up for your chance to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member to be entered now. Already an Evergreen member? Thank you! You’ve already been automatically entered.

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.