Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 7
On today's newscast: Aspen local John Gaston came in first in the Snowmass 50 mountain bike race, the Bureau of Land Management has drafted a new plan for how to use nearly 2 million acres in western Colorado, CPW officers are looking for the black bear that bit a camper near Trinidad on Saturday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.