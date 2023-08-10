© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
The News Roundup - International

Published August 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT
A supporter of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) demonstrates in Niamey.
U.S. officials were in Niger this week to attempt facilitating talks between supporters of the captive president and leaders of coup. They were not been allowed to see or speak with President Mohamed Bazoum.

In Pakistan, the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, was sentenced to prison in a corruption case and banned from politics for five years.

And the Biden administration has crafted new regulations on how American businesses can invest in Chinese enterprises.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

