Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 17
On today's newscast: a mudslide temporarily closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon for several hours Wednesday night, APCHA has received hundreds of applications for its new Burlingame affordable housing units, an opioid council representing our region has selected nonprofit OMNI Institute as the recipient of a contract to create a new data dashboard, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.