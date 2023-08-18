Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, August 18
On today's newscast: the city of Glenwood Springs announced Thursday it's ending its contract with its city manager, two Democrats and two Republicans are now officially challenging Lauren Boebert for the CD3 seat, Vail Resorts has reached a settlement after it accidentally released hazardous water from snowmaking, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.