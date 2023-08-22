Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, August 22
On today's newscast: Kitty Boone is leaving the Aspen Ideas Festival and the Aspen Institute after a two-decade career, recent data from local schools shows how racial and economic divides play into academic performance, environmental advocates are organizing a river float to protest the Uinta Basin Railway this weekend, and more.
