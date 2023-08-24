Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 24
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs Police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting minors, nonprofit Response is getting state housing funds to build a new domestic abuse shelter in Basalt, the Aspen School District is still facing a shortage of bus drivers, Aspen Filmfest will look different because of ongoing strikes in Hollywood, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.