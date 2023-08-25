Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, August 25
On today's newscast: Pitkin and Garfield counties identified likely cases of West Nile Virus this week, the Roaring Fork School District is taking steps to narrow racial gaps after student test scores were released, Senator Michael Bennet visited Ruedi Reservoir with local officials on Thursday, and more.
