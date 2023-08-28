Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 28
On today's newscast: drivers in Glenwood Canyon were stuck for several hours on Saturday due to a mudslide, Governor Jared Polis and Representative Elizabeth Velasco spoke at the Raizado Festival in Aspen over the weekend, Lance Armstrong and his partner sold their home in Aspen for $17.5 million last week, and more.
