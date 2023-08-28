Monday, August 28

On today's newscast: drivers in Glenwood Canyon were stuck for several hours on Saturday due to a mudslide, Governor Jared Polis and Representative Elizabeth Velasco spoke at the Raizado Festival in Aspen over the weekend, Lance Armstrong and his partner sold their home in Aspen for $17.5 million last week, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.