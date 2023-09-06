Interstate travel is the next target of abortion rights opponents

In the 15 months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 15 states have banned abortion and almost a dozen others have imposed restrictions on the procedure.

Nowadays, nearly 6 in 10 women live in a state that’s hostile to abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Recently, some conservative groups in states like Idaho and Texas have pushed to prevent people from traveling to get an abortion out-of-state.

It’s all happening as obstetrician-gynecologists report worsening maternal health care and say they’re feeling constrained in their ability to provide care in pregnancy-related medical emergencies.

What lengths are some conservative groups willing to go to restrict abortion? What say, if any, should states have in enforcing abortion restrictions through travel?

We convene a panel of experts to discuss.

