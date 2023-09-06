Wednesday, September 6

On today's newscast: the Roaring Fork Conservancy is asking for Pitkin County’s support in protecting local streams, Theatre Aspen is wrapping up its 40th-anniversary season, upvalley commuters should expect delays during the Woody Creek bridge closure, its not too late to register for the livestream of Jane Goodall's talk next week, and more.

