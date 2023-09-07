Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, September 7
On today's newscast: a controversial social studies curriculum took center stage at another Garfield Re-2 school district meeting Wednesday, residents are invited to join a walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, the number of bats in Pitkin County that have rabies is increasing, and more.
