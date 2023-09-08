Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, September 8
On today's newscast: Independence Pass and I-70 between Eagle and Wolcott are back open after a crash caused a fire along the interstate Thursday, environmentalists are speaking out against a proposed pipeline project near Rifle, drivers in Aspen should expect significant closures and delays starting Monday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.