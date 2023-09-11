Monday, September 11

On today's newscast: a former Pitkin County deputy, coroner and Aspen ski patroller died in Friday’s fatal car crash on Highway 82, the Aspen Fire Department is hosting its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Monday at noon, a Rifle resident brought a petition to the Garfield County Libraries last week asking it to restrict access to certain books, and more.

