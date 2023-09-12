Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, September 12
On today's newscast: the Aspen Fire Department held a ceremony to honor first responders who lost their lives in 9/11, the Garfield Re-2 school district held its final public meeting about newly proposed social studies curriculum, residents are invited to a meeting on Tuesday in Glenwood Springs about how the BLM should manage oil and gas, and more.
