Wednesday, September 13

On today's newscast: Skico announced its naming the new terrain expansion on Aspen Mountain "Hero's" to honor Jim Crown and others, Aspen restaurant Bosq can now lay claim to its first Michelin star, residents still have a chance to weigh-in on the BLM’s new plans for public lands in our area, Jane Goodall was in the valley this week meeting with students, and more.

