Wednesday, September 20

On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council has taken a major step forward on its Lumberyard affordable housing project, a public memorial service will take place for former Aspen ski patroller and first responder Michael Ferrara, local Olympian Simi Hamilton has set a new “Fastest Known Time” on the Elks Traverse, and more.

