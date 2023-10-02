"We Do Exist" - Delta Pride 2023

There was a party going on this weekend at Cleland Park in Delta. Folks from around the region joined the fun for the Second Annual Pride event to support the LGBTQ community, allies and families.

Pride in October was alive and well over the weekend with expanded celebration events in Hotchkiss taking place Friday and Saturday night at Heritage Hall.

The big Pride Day took place on Sunday afternoon at Cleland Park with dozens of booths, an Arabic food truck, and of course entertaining drag performances. This year's theme "We Do Exist" featured Sasquatch in pink heels.

Lisa Young / KVNF "We do exist" was the theme for Delta Pride 2023.



While the event was filled with fun, it's also a time to remember that suicide continues to be a leading threat for the LGBTQ community. Pride events like the one in Delta are meant give hope to the hurting.

Greg and his partner were sitting among the crowd enjoying the colorful drag performances. Greg said that its nice to see the LGBT community represented on the Western Slope.

Perhaps one of the best moments during the Sunday Pride parade in the park was the appearances of "Bubbles", the 40 foot mechanical puppet, featured in KVNF’s Local Motion back in June. The rainbow trout danced and led joyful marchers, dancers and celebrators around dozens of vendor’s booths.

