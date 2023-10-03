Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 3
On today's newscast: Aspen High briefly went into a “secure” status Monday because of a minor incident, wet weather helped crews make progress on the wildfire near Parachute, the city of Aspen’s budget increased by about $8 million over last year, the mountains got a dusting of snow overnight, and more.
