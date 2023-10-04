Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 4
On today's newscast: the former Editor of The Aspen Times has filed a lawsuit against the paper and its parent companies, crews have made significant progress on the wildfire near Parachute, Roaring Fork School board candidates shared thoughts about the district’s new sex-ed curriculum at a forum Tuesday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.