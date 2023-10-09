Monday, October 9

On today's newscast: Aspen, Roaring Fork, CMC and Garfield Re-2 school board candidates are participating in Q&As Monday and Tuesday, Rifle City Council candidates debated housing and a sales tax increase last week, Colorado's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reacting to the deadly attack on Israel, Senator Hickenlooper wants to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day, and more.

