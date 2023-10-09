Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, October 9
On today's newscast: Aspen, Roaring Fork, CMC and Garfield Re-2 school board candidates are participating in Q&As Monday and Tuesday, Rifle City Council candidates debated housing and a sales tax increase last week, Colorado's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reacting to the deadly attack on Israel, Senator Hickenlooper wants to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day, and more.
