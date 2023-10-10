Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 10
On today's newscast: Roaring Fork school board candidates have differing views on the district's new health curriculum, Garfield Re-2 school board candidates haven't said outright if they support the controversial American Birthright curriculum, David Use is challenging incumbent Marianne Virgili in Colorado Mountain College's board election, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.