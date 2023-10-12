Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 12
On today's newscast: Carbondale trustees renewed the Black Nugget's liquor license despite complaints brought by former employees, calls to ban books are taking center stage as Garfield County considers whether to appoint Hannah Arauza to its library district board, Independence Pass is temporarily closed for the winter storm, and more.
